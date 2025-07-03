OMV makes natural gas discovery in Spineni, Romania

OMV discovered a new natural gas reservoir in Spineni, located around 70 km north-east of Craiova. The 1 Spineni exploration well, drilled to a depth of approximately 4,800 m, has confirmed the presence of natural gas and condensate, with results supported by production testing.

Well tests proved a production potential of 180,000 cu m of natural gas and 25 cu m of condensate per day, or a total of 1,300 barrels of oil per day (boe/d) from the discovery well.

The prospect was identified using data from the 3D Spineni seismic survey conducted in 2022 in the X Craiova block.

“We plan to invest 5.8 billion RON in exploration and production, with nearly half allocated to onshore operations, while also advancing offshore Neptun Deep,” said Cristian Hubati, member of the Executive Board responsible for exploration & production.

Testing has confirmed that the discovery is commercially viable, the next step is the approval of the development plan.