ADNOC received all required approvals for OCI’s 50% + 1 share stake in Fertiglobe and closed on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Ahead of closing, a block trade was initiated on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on 11 October 2024.

Following the completion of the transaction, ADNOC’s shareholding in Fertiglobe increased to 86.2% while the free float traded on ADX will remain at 13.8%.