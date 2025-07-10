Monumental makes progress on second workover at Copper Moki

Monumental Energy announced good progress on the second workover at the Copper Moki-1 (CM-1) oil and gas well, located in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand. The primary objective of the CM-1 workover is to restore oil and associated gas production from the Mt Messenger sands and to remove flow restriction from sand production identified during prior operations.

At CM-1, the pump rod string has been recovered and the old tubing string has been recovered. Cleaning out the well casing and running the new tubing and pump is now underway followed by the additional perforations. Work is expected to be completed and the well placed into production over the weekend.

CM-1 will have a slightly bigger pump than and that in CM-2. The design rates for each well are 150 bopd and 100 bopd respectively, although they can run faster to generate greater rates than this when required, such as with flush production soon after starting up.

Flush production from both wells combined could be 300 barrels of oil per day or more, which was the case for CM2 alone after the last pump replacement at the time of the original drilling program at Copper Moki.

CM-1 and CM-2 were originally shut-in due to mechanical issues, rather than any reservoir-related concerns. The wells have required only standard maintenance, and downhole equipment replacement to be able to resume production.