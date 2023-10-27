NewsSafety and ESGThe Offshore Frontier

BSEE and NOAA sign agreement to advance offshore safety and environmental stewardship

Oct 27, 2023
The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreeing to collaborate on areas of mutual interest concerning Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) energy activities and environmental stewardship.

“This collaboration allows the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to leverage their expertise and resources to increase each agency’s effectiveness and help protect human health and the environment while meeting the nation’s energy, economic and information needs,” said BSEE Director Kevin Sligh.

The MOU sets forth the general terms and conditions to support the interagency partnership on federal actions and initiatives. Specifically, the agreement calls for BSEE and NOAA to share data, support interagency training and develop additional agreements that outline cooperation on individual programs, projects or activities.

