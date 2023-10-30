KCA Deutag showcases first rig built in the Sultanate of Oman

Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

Oct 30, 2023
KCA Deutag has delivered the first locally made rig in Oman for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). The rig is the first of four highly automated rigs being designed and constructed by KCA Deutag’s Kenera business unit to fulfill a 10-year drilling operations contract for PDO secured in January 2022.

The 1,250-hp rigs utilizes a central operating system to automate key equipment, as well as the Synapse cyber drilling chair and other software designed for remote operations. The rig’s equipment includes KCA Deutag’s Bentec top drive, a remote-operated iron roughneck and further automated components. The equipment package is enhanced by a mobile and trailer-mounted system, enabling high-speed and safe rig moves between drilling locations.

