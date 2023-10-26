Coretrax secures multi-year project to boost production for Middle East operator

Coretrax has secured a multi-year contract with a major Middle East operator to deliver production enhancement across a multi-well campaign. Coretrax will deploy its leading ReLineMNS and ReLineHYD expandable casing patches to effectively isolate trouble zones and increase recovery on the operator’s existing wells.

Work has already commenced on the project with a dedicated in-country team and regional support, consisting of eight Coretrax personnel, who are providing specialist product expertise to enable successful deployments. The project further demonstrates the demand for expandable tubulars to support brownfield optimization.

This contract will also coincide with the introduction of Restore Patch, a tool that can be run across coiled tubing and drill pipe to restore well integrity and deliver an effective and convenient solution to common issues such as water production, completion leaks and sand ingress.

The system’s shoeless design means there is no requirement for a drill out, saving valuable rig time with a one-trip solution. Its slim outer diameter also allows it to bypass inner diameter restrictions such as sub-surface safety valves. With a 75% expansion ratio, it delivers maximum production conduit to the surface, providing over 700% greater flow area when compared to conventional straddles. By enabling continuous access to the reservoir below without creating a significant restriction in the well, it allows for greater flexibility for future well operations and subsequent abandonment planning.