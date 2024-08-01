Global and Regional MarketsPeople, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

bp approves Kaskida hub in the US Gulf of Mexico

Aug 1, 2024
bp has taken a final investment decision on the Kaskida project in the US Gulf of Mexico. Kaskida will be bp’s sixth hub in the Gulf of Mexico, featuring a new floating production platform with the capacity to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day from six wells in the first phase. Production is expected to start in 2029.

Owned 100% by bp, the Kaskida field has discovered recoverable resources currently estimated at around 275 million barrels of oil equivalent from the initial phase. Additional wells could be drilled in future phases, subject to further evaluation.

Located in the Keathley Canyon area about 250 miles southwest off the coast of New Orleans, the Kaskida project has potential for the future development of 10 billion barrels of discovered resources in place across the Kaskida and Tiber catchment areas.

