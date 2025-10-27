NewsOnshore Advances

Azure, Vision acquire 144 wells in Permian Basin

Oct 27, 2025
Azure Holding and Vision Oil And Gas acquired 144 oil wells across 4,083 acres in the Permian Basin across Ector, Crane and Pecos Counties in West Texas for $8.0 million.

The company will immediately focus on the Ector and Crane assets while planning its boarder drilling program, which will include 10 new wells into the Queen Sands formation in Ector; and continuing its evaluation of fracking the Grayburg Formation in Crane on the Dune Field.

The company will also focus on deepening three of its Pecos wells to 5,000 ft as well as an additional 94 wells to the same depth during 2026.

