Chevron brings first oil online in Angola

Jan 2, 2026
The Mærsk Deliverer has operated in six West African countries for eight clients in the past two years. The ultra-deepwater semisubmersible is conducting development drilling offshore Angola for Chevron until June 2014.

Chevron achieved first oil from the South N’dola platform offshore Angola, a new production platform installed in shallow water and connected to existing Block 0 infrastructure.

The platform is designed to produce oil from the South N’dola reservoir and route output through established facilities, supporting continued production from the mature offshore area. The project was executed by Cabinda Gulf, Chevron’s local subsidiary and operator of Block 0.

Block 0 has been producing offshore Angola for decades, and the South N’dola startup is intended to help sustain production levels through phased developments and infrastructure reuse as part of Chevron’s broader upstream strategy in the country.

