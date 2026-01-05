Transocean awarded contract, extension for two rigs

Transocean awarded a contract and an extension for two of its drilling rigs. Together, the fixtures total approximately $168 million of firm backlog.

In Brazil, the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Mykonos was awarded a contract with BP. The estimated 302-day campaign is expected to begin in Q3 2026 and contribute about $120 million in backlog, excluding additional services and compensation for mobilization and demobilization.

In Norway, three one-well options have been exercised for the semisubmersible Transocean Enabler. The incremental 105 days of work, which is in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity, is expected to contribute about $48 million in backlog and commits the Enabler through September 2027.