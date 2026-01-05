NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Transocean awarded contract, extension for two rigs

Jan 5, 2026
0 214 Less than a minute
Equinor strikes oil in Johan Castberg field, Barents Sea
The Transocean Enabler drilling rig Photo: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor

Transocean awarded a contract and an extension for two of its drilling rigs. Together, the fixtures total approximately $168 million of firm backlog.

In Brazil, the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Mykonos was awarded a contract with BP. The estimated 302-day campaign is expected to begin in Q3 2026 and contribute about $120 million in backlog, excluding additional services and compensation for mobilization and demobilization.

In Norway, three one-well options have been exercised for the semisubmersible Transocean Enabler. The incremental 105 days of work, which is in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity, is expected to contribute about $48 million in backlog and commits the Enabler through September 2027.

Jan 5, 2026
0 214 Less than a minute

Related Articles

The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040

Kosmos continues offshore drilling in Ghana

Jan 5, 2026
Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Jan 5, 2026
Touchstone provides acquisition update

Trinidad: Touchstone drills first Central block well in nearly 20 years

Jan 5, 2026
Europa signs farm-out agreement for offshore Equatorial Guinea

Europa signs farm-out agreement for offshore Equatorial Guinea

Jan 2, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button