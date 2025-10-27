Three Crown reports on Irvine 1NH, plans to spud two Niobrara wells

Three Crown Petroleum announced that the Irvine 1NH well is currently producing at a strong initial average flow rate of approximately 752 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) with a high oil cut of approximately 82%. The Irvine 1NH well was placed on production on 14 October 14 in the company’s Powder River Basin horizontal drilling program in Johnson County, Wyoming.

The well was drilled to approximately 22,500 ft and completed in the Niobrara horizon. The Irvine 1NH well featured a 2-mi horizontal leg and was completed with 51 frac stages spaced approximately 200 ft apart.

Following the Irvine 1NH completion, Three Crown plans to spud the Kringen 1NH and Wild Bill 1NH Niobrara wells in Converse County, Wyoming in Q4 2025. Each well is designed as a 2.5-mi lateral located east of Bill, Wyoming.

Three Crown currently holds 11 additional Niobrara and Mowry drilling permits across Johnson, Campbell and Converse Counties.