Tenaris joins Trion ultra-deepwater project

Tenaris was awarded the supply of casing and tubing for the Trion project, located in the Perdido Fold Belt, approximately 180 km off the Mexican coastline. Tenaris will also provide line pipe and coatings for bends, flowlines and risers as part of the project’s subsea infrastructure.

At a water depth of 2,500 m, Trion is a greenfield project being developed by Woodside and Pemex. Trion will be the first project in Mexico’s deepwater, with first oil expected in 2028 and a nameplate production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

Under the Rig Direct service model, Tenaris will supply 12,000 tons of casing and tubing, including 1,600 tons in the Super 13 Chrome steel grade. For the line pipe portion, Tenaris will deliver approximately 16,000 tons of pipe for flowlines and risers, including the application of TenarisShawcor Marine 5-Layer Syntactic and Solid Polypropylene for flow assurance, and TenarisShawcor Fusion Bonded Epoxy, Three-Layer Polypropylene, and Liquid Epoxy coatings for corrosion protection. Line pipe and coatings will be supplied along with One Line project solutions.