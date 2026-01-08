Axess Group secures AIM contract with Noble Corporation in Guyana

Axess Group secured a long-term Asset Integrity Management (AIM) contract with Noble Corporation, a global leader in offshore drilling services for the oil and gas sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, Axess will provide a comprehensive range of inspection and certification services for Noble’s four drillships operating offshore Guyana. These services are critical to ensuring ongoing safety, regulatory compliance and operational performance.

As part of the scope, Axess will deploy its proprietary digital inspection platform, Bridge, developed by Axess Digital. The platform enables efficient data collection, streamlined reporting and advanced analytics, offering Noble enhanced visibility into asset condition and performance.

The contract is anchored in Axess’ Total Rig Integrity Management (TRIM) framework, an integrated solution designed to optimize value and uptime by consolidating activities and deploying multi-disciplined teams. This approach reduces the frequency of mobilizations and minimizes personnel on board, contributing to a smaller carbon footprint and greater cost transparency.