DrillDocs delivers real-time cuttings data for Aker BP

DrillDocs has announced that it has delivered real-time drilled cuttings size distribution data to Aker BP. DrillDocs CleanSight® system employs Axis Communications cameras designed for hazardous environments, which feature onboard processing capability for real-time image analysis.

The technology was deployed on a contracted jack-up rig while drilling a 1,000-m, 12¼-in hole section on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

DrillDocs’ algorithms continuously monitor drilled cuttings exiting the rig’s solids control system, calculating the amount and size distribution of recovered drilled solids. This provides information about hole cleaning performance, borehole stability, and solids control equipment operations.

Normally, the rig equipment that separates drilled solids from drilling mud—known as “shale shakers”—was only monitored periodically by drilling staff making visual inspections. This new approach allows the rig team to react in near real-time to events happening in the wellbore.