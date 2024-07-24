Deltic will drill its first North Sea exploration well this year

Shell’s Valaris 123 will soon begin drilling 2024’s first well at Deltic Energy’s Selene prospect. Deltic holds a 25% interest Selene after sourcing the project to Shell in 2019 and Dana Petroleum in February 2024.

The well is designed to collect all key information in relation to reservoir quality and gas composition that is required to support a plan and final investment decision on the potential development of the Selene gas field without the requirement for a further appraisal well.

Deltic estimates the Selene structure to contain gross P50 prospective resources of 318 bcf of gas in the Leman Sandstone reservoir, which is the key reservoir interval in all adjacent gas fields including Barque, Clipper and West Sole.

Valaris 123 was mobilized on 21 July from its current location in the Central North Sea, and is anticipated to arrive at the Selene well soon, depending on weather conditions encountered during transit. Drilling operations are expected to start shortly thereafter, and operations are expected to last 90 days.