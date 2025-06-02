People, Companies and Products

Aker Solutions installs autonomous drone system

Jun 2, 2025
0 478 1 minute read

Aker Solutions installed an autonomous drone system on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea, enabling frequent, remote inspections from shore.

The company recently completed its first offshore beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operation, piloted from its onshore control center in Stavanger. The inspection flight was carried out using an installed drone on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform. The drone is equipped with autonomous navigation capabilities and sensors that collect high-resolution imagery and data during its inspection rounds.

The drone system on Edvard Grieg includes a drone docking station offshore and supporting infrastructure. Aker Solutions has also developed software systems and set up an onshore control room. The solution includes airspace and AIS monitoring, two-way communication with the Helicopter Landing Officer (HLO) aviation management and platform leadership.

Jun 2, 2025
0 478 1 minute read

Related Articles

Expro’s iTONG debuts in African deepwater ops

Expro’s iTONG debuts in African deepwater ops

Jun 3, 2025
Baker Hughes, Cactus create joint venture for surface pressure control services

Baker Hughes, Cactus create joint venture for surface pressure control services

Jun 2, 2025
Shell to increase interest in Nigeria’s deep-water Bonga field

Shell to increase interest in Nigeria’s deep-water Bonga field

May 30, 2025
SSY launches dedicated rig business

SSY launches dedicated rig business

May 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button