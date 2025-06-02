Aker Solutions installs autonomous drone system

Aker Solutions installed an autonomous drone system on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform in the North Sea, enabling frequent, remote inspections from shore.

The company recently completed its first offshore beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) drone operation, piloted from its onshore control center in Stavanger. The inspection flight was carried out using an installed drone on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform. The drone is equipped with autonomous navigation capabilities and sensors that collect high-resolution imagery and data during its inspection rounds.

The drone system on Edvard Grieg includes a drone docking station offshore and supporting infrastructure. Aker Solutions has also developed software systems and set up an onshore control room. The solution includes airspace and AIS monitoring, two-way communication with the Helicopter Landing Officer (HLO) aviation management and platform leadership.