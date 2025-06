ADES Holding was awarded a new contract for the use of Admarine 510 in Cameroon, including mobilization and demobilization. This marks ADES’ entry into its 13th country of operations.

The one-year firm contract has been awarded by Addax, part of Sinopec Group. It will start in Q4 2025, with two optional six-month extensions at mutually agreed rates, for a potential total duration of up to two years.