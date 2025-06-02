Eni, Vitol, GNPC launch Sankofa East 1X side track 2 activity

Eni and partners Vitol and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have kicked off the Sankofa East 1X side track 2. The Deep Value Driller (DVD) started activities offshore Ghana following completion of operations in Côte d’Ivoire.

Ahead of the campaign, Eni and its OCTP partners carried out stakeholder engagement programs along Ghana’s coastline to ensure open communication and promote collaboration with communities. Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 with offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production activities, with an equity production of about 34,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Eni is the operator of the OCTP project with a 44.4% share, in partnership with Vitol (35.6%) and GNPC (20%).