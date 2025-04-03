Aker BP, SLB, Stimwell extend alliance agreement for five years

Aker BP, SLB and Stimwell Services extended its alliance agreement for another five years to further accelerate and boost oil production. The renewed agreement was signed by the CEOs of all three companies at Aker BP’s headquarters at Fornebu on 2 April.

Formed in 2019, the alliance has successfully supported Aker BP’s operated assets in meeting production targets. By combining collaboration, digitalisation and innovative technology, the alliance has set new benchmarks for safe, efficient and cost-effective operations.

Milestones include simultaneous operations using jack-up rigs, a reduced backlog of locked-in barrels, and the world’s first autonomous intervention operation. Today, planning and execution are handled through digital workflows, resulting in increased productivity, lower risk and improved success rates.

Looking ahead, the alliance strategy remains firm: to transform offshore well intervention and stimulation. Over the next five years, the partners aim to continue delivering top-quartile performance while further developing future-proof capabilities. This includes scaling up digital transformation through deeper integration between subsurface and operational domains, expanding the use of Aker BP’s Integrated Operations Centre for remote operations and accelerating the deployment of new technologies.

The alliance will also play a key role in putting wells on stream across Aker BP’s field development projects. In particular, the newly upgraded stimulation vessel will be used to optimize the new Valhall PWP wells, contributing significantly to future production.