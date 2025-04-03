MariEnergies announces an oil discovery at exploration well shawal-1

MariEnergies announced an oil discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Shawal-1 well, drilled in Mari Development & Production Lease (Mari D&PL), located in Sindh Province. MariEnergies is the operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.

Shawal-1 well was spud-in on 27 January 2024 and drilled down to the total depth of 1,136 m into the Ghazij Formation. The well produced 1,040 barrels of approximately 30 deg API oil with 12% BS&W along with 2.5 MMSCFD of associated gas during a well test with WHFP of 953 Psi at 32/64″ choke size.

MariEnergies is an integrated exploration and production company, currently operating Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir in the Mari D&P lease area, Daharki, Sindh. With around 23% market share, it is the second largest gas producer in the country.