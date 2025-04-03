Global and Regional MarketsNews

BP starts production from new Cypre gas project

Apr 3, 2025
0 172 1 minute read
BPTT starts production from new Cypre gas project

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) confirmed its Cypre development has safely delivered its first gas. Cypre is one of BP’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027, announced as part of BP’s reset strategy to grow the upstream.

Production from Cypre will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

Cypre is BPTT’s third subsea development. It will comprise seven wells tied back into BPTT’s existing Juniper platform. At peak, it is projected to deliver around 45,000 boed (approximately 250 million standard cu ft of gas a day). The first phase of the development – four wells – was completed at the end of 2024. The second phase is expected to commence in H2 2025.

Apr 3, 2025
0 172 1 minute read

Related Articles

Aker BP, together with SLB and Stimwell Services, has extended its alliance agreement for another five years to further accelerate and boost oil production.

Aker BP, SLB, Stimwell extend alliance agreement for five years

Apr 3, 2025

OMV hosts IADC Geothermal Conference attendees at Hydros drilling site in Vienna

Apr 2, 2025

Saipem awarded new offshore contracts totaling $720 million

Apr 2, 2025
Prairie Operating launches 11-well development at Rusch Pad

Prairie Operating launches 11-well development at Rusch Pad

Apr 2, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button