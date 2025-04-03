BP starts production from new Cypre gas project

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) confirmed its Cypre development has safely delivered its first gas. Cypre is one of BP’s 10 major projects expected to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027, announced as part of BP’s reset strategy to grow the upstream.

Production from Cypre will make a significant contribution towards the 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) combined peak net production expected from these 10 projects.

Cypre is BPTT’s third subsea development. It will comprise seven wells tied back into BPTT’s existing Juniper platform. At peak, it is projected to deliver around 45,000 boed (approximately 250 million standard cu ft of gas a day). The first phase of the development – four wells – was completed at the end of 2024. The second phase is expected to commence in H2 2025.