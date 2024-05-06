Aker BP given greenlight to drill in the Barents Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for wildcat wells in the Barents Sea offshore Norway. The permit is for the 7324/6-2 and 7324/8-4 wells in production license 1170. Work on well 7324/6-2 is scheduled to begin in May 2024 while work on well 7324/8-4 is slated for June 2024.

Aker BP, the license operator, holds a 35% working interest, with Equinor also holding 35%. Petero (20%) and INPEX Idemitsu Norge (10%) make up the other 30%.