Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Aker BP given greenlight to drill in the Barents Sea

May 6, 2024
0 342 Less than a minute

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Aker BP a drilling permit for wildcat wells in the Barents Sea offshore Norway. The permit is for the 7324/6-2 and 7324/8-4 wells in production license 1170. Work on well 7324/6-2 is scheduled to begin in May 2024 while work on well 7324/8-4 is slated for June 2024.

Aker BP, the license operator, holds a 35% working interest, with Equinor also holding 35%. Petero (20%) and INPEX Idemitsu Norge (10%) make up the other 30%.

May 6, 2024
0 342 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SLB OneSubsea, Subsea7 secure contract for North Sea Bestla project

May 7, 2024

Vista, Nabors to deploy third drilling rig onshore Argentina

May 7, 2024

Aker BP awards Optime Subsea contract for multiple remotely controlled well completion systems

May 6, 2024

NSTA offers 31 licenses for North Sea E&P in latest round

May 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button