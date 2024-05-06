Aker BP awards Optime Subsea contract for multiple remotely controlled well completion systems

Norwegian subsea technology company Optime Subsea has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to develop and deliver five remotely operated controls system (ROCS) for use on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

“This is a substantial contract that marks another chapter for remotely operated controls system. Aker BP has been a major supporter of this technology from the start. They helped fund development of the first-generation system and they were the first operator to use our popular second-generation ROCS, which we will further enhance as part of this latest contract,” said Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO of Optime Subsea.

Five-system contract

Aker BP has placed an order with Optime Subsea for the rental and service of five newbuild ROCS systems. The contract is valid for three years with options for two one-year extensions (3+1+1).

The five ROCS systems will be deployed on the Skarv Satellite Projects; Symra and Solveig Phase 2 (Utsira High); and Yggdrasil. In total, these fields have approximately 55 wells planned to be completed with the ROCS.

The five ROCS systems will be equipped with a new tubing hanger orientation system called OTHOS. This system ensures precise positioning of the tubing hanger, eliminating the necessity for intricate and time-consuming rig interface work.

“Close collaboration between operators and suppliers is the key to realizing the most substantial cost and environmental benefits from offshore operations. While ROCS is the brainchild of Optime Subsea, the fast-growing adoption of this cost-efficient well completion technology would not have been possible without Aker BP. We look forward to cooperating once more with Aker BP in order to realize even bigger cost savings,” said Trond Løkka, chief innovation officer at Optime Subsea.