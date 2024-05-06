vSM North America announces quality management recertification

voestalpine Specialty Metals (vSM) North America announced the successful completion of its recertification audit to the ISO 9001:2015 standard for its operations in Houston, TX, encompassing metal warehouse and distribution of alloy steel and special metals, as well as metals processing. The audit concluded with unconditional approval and zero major or minor findings.

This recertification marks another milestone in its journey. vSM has held ISO 9001 certification since April 2015.

“At vSM, our mission extends beyond mere compliance with ISO standards. We are resolutely focused on exceeding them. Our paramount goal is to deliver unparalleled quality products and services consistently, thereby enhancing the customer experience indefinitely,” said Brian Van Burkleo, VP of Sales & Operations.