Aker BP begins production on Hanz field offshore Norway

Aker BP announced that production has started from the Hanz field in the Norwegian North Sea. Hanz is operated by Aker BP, with Equinor and Sval Energy as partners. It is a subsea field development tied into the Ivar Aasen platform about fifteen km further south.

Total investments are estimated at close to NOK 5 billion and total reserves are around 20 mmboe.

“This is yet another great example of what we can achieve working as one team with our suppliers towards a common goal and with shared incentives. In addition, innovative solutions with reuse of infrastructure and use of crossflow well have contributed to lower costs and lower emissions,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, Aker BP CEO.