Noble lands multiple drilling campaigns offshore Africa

Noble announced new opportunities offshore Africa for its Noble Venturer drillship.

Following the early completion of the Tullow Oil Ghana campaign, the company will relocate the Noble Venturer to Equatorial Guinea to drill three wells (including two development wells and one exploration well) for Trident Energy starting in June 2024 for an estimated 150 days. The new contract dayrate has been slightly revised upwards to replace the legacy Tullow dayrate.

Noble will then move to Namibia and drill an exploratory campaign of (a minimum of two wells) for Rhino Resources Ltd, beginning in November 2024. The firm term and option scope comes with a dayrate of $410,000, excluding mobilization, for a total potential duration of 100 to 250 days.

This work was previously slated for and conditionally awarded to the Noble Developer semisubmersible, before the early completion of the Noble Venturer Tullow campaign.