Equinor set for drilling operations at the Johan Castberg field

Equinor received consent from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) to use the Transocean Enabler semisubmersible for production drilling, completion and drilling of the exploration segment at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

Johan Castberg is 100 km northwest of the Snøhvit field, with a water depth of 370 m. The three discoveries it consists of, Skrugard, Havis and Drivis, were proven between 2011 and 2013.

The discoveries will be developed together, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in June 2018. The development concept is a production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) with additional subsea solutions, including 18 horizontal production wells and 12 injection wells.

The field is already under development, with production scheduled to start in 2024.