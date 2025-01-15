Aker BP awarded 19 licenses in APA 2024

The Norwegian authorities offered Aker BP ownership interest in 19 exploration licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf in the APA 2024 licensing round. For 16 of the licenses Aker BP is also granted operatorship.

The licenses are located in the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea. West of Yggdrasil, Aker BP is offered operatorship on the former Frigg field, where the partnership plans to drill an exploration well already in Q2 2025.

Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) is the annual licensing round that includes mature areas of the Norwegian continental shelf. These are areas with known geology and a relatively well-developed infrastructure with production facilities and pipelines.

The award in TFO 2024 was announced by Minister of Energy Terje Aasland at the Oil and Energy Policy Seminar in Sandefjord today. 20 companies were offered ownership interest in a total of 53 licenses.