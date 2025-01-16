OGDCL: Production Commences on Exploratory Well Kharo-1

OGDCL’s Kharo-1 well has been brought into production. Kharo-1 well is currently producing 20 barrels per day (BPD) of oil and 5.0 million standard cu ft per day of gas. The well has been connected to the OGDCL Sinjhoro Processing Plant after laying of 6″-12.5 km flow line from well site to Chabaro merging point, with the gas seamlessly integrated into the SSGC network.

OGDCL operates the Khewari Block with a 95% working interest, while Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) holds the remaining 5%. The well is located in the Khairpur District of Sindh province.