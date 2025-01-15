NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Eight production licenses awarded to OKEA

Jan 15, 2025
OKEA has been offered interests in eight new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf, through the Awards in Pre-Defined Areas (APA) for 2024.

The awards further strengthen OKEA’s portfolio of near-field exploration opportunities around the Draugen, Gjøa, Brage and Ivar Aasen production hubs. The company now holds interests in 21 exploration-focused licenses.

PL 1266 and PL 1252 are awarded with OKEA as the operator. The new OKEA-operated licenses are located close to the Draugen field in the Norwegian Sea, and close to the Brage Field in the North Sea.

The APA 2024 awards were announced by the Ministry of Energy on 14 January 2025. In total, 53 licenses were offered to a total of 20 companies.

