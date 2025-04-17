NewsThe Offshore Frontier

ADNOC Drilling awarded five-year integrated drilling services contract

Apr 17, 2025
ADNOC Drilling received a letter of award for a $1.63 billion, five-year contract for Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) from ADNOC Offshore. The contract covers the provision of directional drilling, drilling fluids, cementing, wireline logging and tubular running services. The award incorporates advanced engineering and technical support for the effective delivery of extended reach and maximum reservoir wells offshore.

This contract supports the growing Oilfield Services segment, and its economic impact is already included in the current 2025 and 2026 guidance, underpinning the visibility of ADNOC Drilling’s business model and in support for the Company’s financial targets.

