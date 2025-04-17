Triangle Energy: Becos-1 drilling commences

Triangle Energy advised that the Becos-1 exploration well in the Perth Basin, Australia has commenced drilling. Becos-1 is being drilled by the EP 437 Joint Venture, comprising subsidiaries of Triangle (operator) at 50%, Strike Energy at 25% and Echelon Resources at 25%.

The Becos-1 well will target a fault bounded structure at the basal Triassic, Bookara Sandstone horizon, for which Triangle holds a range in prospective resources from 1 million barrels (MMbbl) to 21 MMbbl, with a best estimate of 5 MMbbl. The geological chance of success for the well (GPOS) is 20%.

The Becos-1 well prognosis predicts that the main targets, the Arranoo and Bookara sandstones, will be encountered between 700 m and 800 m measured depth. The well will be drilled deeper into the Early Permian section below the primary target, where there is potential to encounter other reservoirs such as the Kingia Formation. The planned Total Depth (TD) is 1164 m.