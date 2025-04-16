Zenith Energy delivers well in Polish waters for CEP

Zenith Energy delivered the Wolin East 1 (WE 1) well for its client, Central European Petroleum (CEP), offshore Poland. The company was contracted to provide full well management, including all well engineering, procurement, supply chain management, services contracting, health, safety and environmental management, logistical support and supervision of the well operations for the first well to be drilled at CEP’s Wolin concession in the Baltic Sea.

The project, which included a complex rig move, extremely shallow water depth and challenging drilling conditions was executed in 70 days. WE-1 was drilled, cored and logged before being suspended for future re-entry.

CEP confirmed that the data obtained during drilling is now undergoing detailed analysis, with initial results looking promising and that resource estimates will be updated based on the data gathered from WE 1, with results expected in the next 2-3 months.