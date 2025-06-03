Global and Regional MarketsNews

BP, Azerbijan agree to expand oil and gas interests

Jun 3, 2025
0 426 1 minute read
bp deepens and progresses in Azerbaijan with go-ahead for new major project and exploration access

BP entered into a series of agreements that will build and expand on its oil and gas interests in Azerbaijan, including the next phase of development of the Shah Deniz gas field, which is operated by BP with a 29% participating interest.

The $2.9 billion Shah Deniz Compression project, the field’s third phase of development, will access and produce low pressure gas resources from the gas field, increasing resource recovery and extending production life. The project, which will include installation of a new unmanned compression platform, is expected to allow production of an additional gross 50 billion cu m of gas and 25 million barrels of condensate. The project is expected to receive first gas in 2029.

BP also completed an agreement with SOCAR to access two blocks in the Caspian Sea for exploration and development, for the discovered Karabagh oil field and the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) area. BP will have 35% working interest and become operator of each block, with SOCAR retaining 65%.

Separately, BP and SOCAR also reached agreement for Turkey’s TPAO to take a 30% interest in the production sharing agreement for the Shafag-Asiman block in the Caspian Sea. The first well drilled in 2021 encountered gas condensate resources.

Jun 3, 2025
0 426 1 minute read

Related Articles

Quaise Energy conducts geothermal drilling demo in Texas

Jun 4, 2025
Velesto Secures Drilling Contract for NAGA 8 in Indonesia

Velesto secures drilling contract for NAGA 8 in Indonesia

Jun 4, 2025
MCF Energy: Kinsau-1A ready to drill

MCF Energy: Kinsau-1A ready for drilling

Jun 4, 2025
Black Gold commences oil production at Fritz 2-30

Black Gold commences oil production at Fritz 2-30

Jun 4, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button