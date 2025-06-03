Harbour wildcat well in North Sea confirms reservoir for CO2 storage

A wildcat well drilled by Harbour Energy in the Havstjerne storage project confirmed a reservoir that is suitable for injection and storage of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

Well 9/6-1 was drilled in the North Sea around 30 km southeast of the Yme platform and 120 km southwest of Farsund. The DeepSea Nordkapp rig was used in the drilling operation.

Well 9/6-1 is the first well drilled in exploration license (EXL 006), which was awarded in May 2023, and the fourth well drilled to investigate potential commercial storage of CO 2 on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

The objective was to investigate whether Middle Jurassic and Middle and Upper Triassic reservoir rocks in the Havstjerne project are suitable as a storage site for CO 2 . The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 3,366 m below sea level and was terminated in the Skagerrak Formation in the Upper Triassic. Water depth at the site is 90 m.

Well 9/6-1 encountered homogeneous shale, sealing shale, dense siltstone and sandstone in both reservoirs and caprocks. The data will now be subject to further analysis and the well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.