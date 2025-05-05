Global and Regional MarketsNews

Zion announces gas to surface onshore during initial flowback

May 5, 2025
Zion Oil & Gas Announces Gas to Surface Onshore in Israel During Initial Flowback
Exploration License 434 ("Megiddo Valleys License") spans approximately 75,000 acres. Source: Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas announced that initial flowback operations from its Megiddo-Jezreel #1 (MJ-01) well re-entry have resulted in gas reaching the surface onshore in Israel.

Perforation and stimulation operations were successfully completed, with gas observed at surface during early flowback. The well is currently in the stimulation fluid recovery and cleaning phase. Zion is sourcing additional equipment for that to continue flowback testing and conduct volumetric analysis to evaluate reservoir characteristics. These efforts are part of Zion’s ongoing plan to assess the well’s production potential.

