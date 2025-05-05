New West Africa contract for VALARIS DS-15 drillship

Valaris was awarded a five-well contract offshore West Africa for drillship VALARIS DS-15. The contract is expected to commence in the third quarter 2026. The total contract value, based on an estimated duration of 250 days, is approximately $135 million and includes priced options for up to five wells with an estimated total duration of 80 to 100 days.

“As part of this contract, the rig will be upgraded with an enhanced managed pressure drilling system,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said. “We believe this contract reflects the market’s preference for contractors that can deliver complex drilling solutions with high-specification, seventh generation drillships.”