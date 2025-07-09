Northern Ocean awarded contract for Deepsea Mira in Namibia

Northern Ocean signed a contract with a subsidiary of Rhino Resources for the Deepsea Mira commencing mid-July 2025 in Namibia. The contract includes one firm well for Rhino, one firm well for another operator and three optional wells, with an estimated firm duration of 112 days and a projected value of approximately $40 million. The contract will increase NOL’s firm backlog to approximately to $412 million.

The Volans-1X exploration well is the third successive well to be drilled on PEL85 by Rhino and its partners NAMCOR, Korres Investments and Azule Energy. NOL together with its operator Odfjell Drilling remain the only drilling contractor with ongoing operations and a continuous presence in Namibia over the past two years.