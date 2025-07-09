Global and Regional MarketsNews

Northern Ocean awarded contract for Deepsea Mira in Namibia

Jul 9, 2025
0 122 Less than a minute
Northern Ocean Deepsea Mira option exercised

Northern Ocean signed a contract with a subsidiary of Rhino Resources for the Deepsea Mira commencing mid-July 2025 in Namibia. The contract includes one firm well for Rhino, one firm well for another operator and three optional wells, with an estimated firm duration of 112 days and a projected value of approximately $40 million. The contract will increase NOL’s firm backlog to approximately to $412 million.

The Volans-1X exploration well is the third successive well to be drilled on PEL85 by Rhino and its partners NAMCOR, Korres Investments and Azule Energy. NOL together with its operator Odfjell Drilling remain the only drilling contractor with ongoing operations and a continuous presence in Namibia over the past two years.

Jul 9, 2025
0 122 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Aker Solutions secures contract for Fram Sør tie-in project

Jul 9, 2025
Vår Energi pre-commits subsea systems to speed up developments

Vår Energi enters into collaboration agreement with TechnipFMC

Jul 9, 2025
Naftogaz launches new high-yield well producing 383,000 cubic meters of gas per day

Naftogaz launches new high-yield well

Jul 9, 2025
Expro Enhances Rig Floor Safety With Innovative Catwalk Sensor Technology

Expro launches Catwalk Sensor technology to enhance rig floor safety

Jul 8, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button