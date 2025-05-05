Archer and Repsol sign five-year contract for late life and P&A services

Archer signed a five-year contract with Repsol Resources for platform drilling services, facilities engineering, coil tubing, wireline services and downhole well service technologies. The agreement includes a two-year optional extension.

The partnership will support late-life operations and plug and abandonment activities on Repsol’s platform portfolio including Piper, Claymore, Tartan, Saltire, Auk, Arbroath, Montrose, Beatrice and Clyde. A key component of the contract is the P&A scope, covering approximately 130 wells.