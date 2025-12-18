Woodside’s Meg O’Neill appointed BP CEO

The Board of BP announced the appointment of Meg O’Neill the company’s next chief executive officer (CEO). Murray Auchincloss has decided to step down from his position as CEO and director of the Board, effective Thursday, 18 December. Carol Howle, current Executive Vice President, Supply, Trading & Shipping of BP, will serve as interim CEO until Ms O’Neill joins as CEO on 1 April 2026. Mr Auchincloss will serve in an advisory role until December 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms O’Neill has served as CEO of Woodside Energy since 2018. Previously, she spent 23 years at ExxonMobil in technical, operational and leadership positions around the world.