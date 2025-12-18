Predator outlines onshore drilling, workover program in Trinidad

Predator Oil & Gas presented an operational update on its onshore Trinidad portfolio, highlighting recent drilling results and an expanded forward program focused on infill drilling and heavy workovers.

The company completed its first infill development well, Bonasse-16, which has been brought onto production. Total oil production from Trinidad operations exceeded 27,000 barrels during the year, supported by a field services management agreement with Nabí Construction, which is responsible for field operations and heavy well work.

Looking ahead, Predator plans to drill up to 12 further infill development wells and carry out up to 14 heavy workovers during 2026. The next infill well, Bonasse-17, is scheduled to be tied in early 2026, followed by additional infill drilling and workover activity through Q1. The forward program also includes appraisal drilling, with the planned Snowcap-3 well designed to test multiple reservoir targets near existing production.