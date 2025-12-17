NewsSafety and ESG

DeepOcean selected as Vår Energi’s IMR partner

Dec 17, 2025
DeepOcean was awarded a new long-term inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) frame agreement with operator Vår Energi. The contract has a firm duration of five years with options to extend for up to an additional four years.

The scope of the contract includes subsea work across all of Vår Energi’s operated assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, covering IMR activities as well as project support for offshore modifications, installation, commissioning and drilling operations. DeepOcean will also provide associated project management and engineering services.

Implementing new technologies and exploring new ways of working are also key elements of the contract, with the use of uncrewed remote vessels and onshore remote operation centers as part of the future IMR operations.

