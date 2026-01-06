NewsOnshore Advances

Logan shifts to gas-weighted Simonette drilling after Wilrich well success

Jan 6, 2026
Logan Energy drilled its first two wells at the Flatrock Montney area in December, marking a key operational milestone for the asset. The wells were drilled efficiently with an average 10-day drill time. Following those wells, the rig moved from Flatrock and spud the Pouce Coupe 3-15 well in the D1 Lower Middle Montney.

A second rig initiated the Simonette campaign in December by drilling a Wilrich Spirit River well. With the recent strengthening of natural gas prices and weaker crude oil prices, Logan is shifting capital toward gas-weighted opportunities in its portfolio. After the Wilrich well, the rig continued on to Lower Montney development drilling at South Simonette.

