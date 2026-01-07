Murphy Oil achieves appraisal success offshore Vietnam

Murphy Oil drilled the Hai Su Vang-2X (HSV-2X) appraisal well in Block 15-2/17 in the Cuu Long Basin, approximately 40 mi offshore Vietnam, confirming reservoir continuity and strengthening the appraisal case for the Hai Su Vang field.

The HSV-2X well was spudded in early October 2025 and drilled to appraise the Hai Su Vang discovery made earlier in the year. The appraisal well encountered a total of 429 ft of net oil pay across two reservoirs, including 332 ft of net oil pay in the deeper primary reservoir and 97 ft in the shallower reservoir. This compares with approximately 370 ft of net oil pay encountered in the original discovery well.

In the primary reservoir, the appraisal well deepened the proven oil-down-to by 413 ft without encountering water, extending the total hydrocarbon column to approximately 1,600 ft. Formation evaluation indicates reservoir continuity between the HSV-2X appraisal well and the HSV-1X discovery well.

During flow testing, the primary reservoir flowed at a rate of about 6,000 bbl/d of oil. The well produced 37° API oil, consistent with results from the discovery well. Additional testing of the appraisal well remains ongoing.

Following completion of HSV-2X operations, Murphy plans to continue its appraisal campaign at Hai Su Vang. The program includes the HSV-3X appraisal well in Block 15-1/05 and the HSV-4X well in Block 15-2/17, targeting further delineation of the field and evaluation of additional reservoir intervals.

Murphy subsidiaries operate both offshore blocks, holding a 40% working interest. Joint venture partners include PetroVietnam with a 35% interest and SK Earthon with a 25% interest.