OGDCL makes discovery at Baragzai X-01 well in Pakistan

Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) made an oil and gas discovery at the Baragzai X-01 (Slant) exploratory well targeting the Datta Formation in the Nashpa Block, located in District Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, Pakistan.

Baragzai X-01 was drilled as an exploratory well and encountered approximately 187 m of Datta Formation of Jurassic age. Following positive hydrocarbon shows during drilling, open-hole wireline log interpretation and fracture indications observed on image logs, a cased-hole drill stem test was conducted in the interval.

During DST-02 in the Datta Formation, the well flowed at rates of approximately 4,100 bbl/d of oil and 10.5 MMscf/d of gas through a 32/64″ choke, with a flowing wellhead pressure of 3,880 psi.

The well was spudded on 30 December 2024 and drilled to a total depth of 5,170 m, reaching the Kingriali Formation. Earlier testing at the well also confirmed a discovery in the Kingriali Formation of Triassic age, following successful cased-hole testing.

OGDCL operates the Nashpa Exploration License with a 65% working interest. Joint venture partners include Pakistan Petroleum with a 30% working interest and Government Holdings (Private) with a 5% carried interest.