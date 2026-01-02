Egypt drills two new oil & gas wells in Western Desert

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced that the Agiba Petroleum Company drilled two new oil and gas production wells in the Western Desert. Work is underway to tie the two wells into existing production facilities.

The wells, named Dorra-36 and West Yasmine-3, show promising early results, with initial flow tests indicating combined natural flow rates of about 1,650 barrels of crude oil per day and around 19 million cu ft of natural gas per day.