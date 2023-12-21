Woodside Energy contracts Eseasa Offshore for Gulf of Mexico project

Woodside Energy has contracted Eseasa Offshore to supply shore base facilities and services for Woodside’s operations supporting the Trion oil and gas project offshore Mexico.

“The award of the contract is a critical milestone as we continue to progress the Trion project toward first oil in 2028. We are very pleased to partner with Eseasa Offshore as the supplier of the full range of shore base facilities and services,” said Woodside VP for Trion, Stephane Drouaud.

Eseasa will provide a broad range of services out of its shore base location on the Panuco River coastline, including shore base infrastructure, operations planning and management for vessel mooring, load and discharge, freight and material management and dedicated laydown and staging areas.