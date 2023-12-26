Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Seadrill secures two contracts with Petrobras for work offshore Brazil

Dec 26, 2023
Seadrill announced that Petrobras has awarded 1,064-day fixed-term contracts to each of the West Auriga and the West Polaris drillships following a competitive bidding process. Work is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and represent a total contract value of approximately $1.1 billion, including additional services and mobilization fees.

The West Auriga and the West Polaris will transition to Seadrill from the existing third-party managers before undertaking the campaigns with Petrobras.

“We have secured long-term contracts for the West Auriga and the West Polaris alongside our four high-specification drillships already working in Brazil,” Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s President & CEO stated. “We are excited to expand our contractual relationship with them and increase our rig count in this key geography.”

