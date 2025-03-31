News

Woodside awards SLB drilling contract for ultra-deepwater Trion development

Mar 31, 2025
SLB has been awarded a drilling contract by Woodside for its ultra-deepwater Trion development project, offshore Mexico. Services will begin in early 2026 and be managed through SLB’s Performance Live digital service delivery centers.

SLB will oversee the delivery of 18 ultra-deepwater wells using an integrated services approach and AI-enabled drilling capabilities to improve operational efficiency and well quality. The full scope of the contract includes digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling (LWD), surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions, and wireline services.

“With water depths of up to 2,500 m, the Trion development presents challenging technical conditions for drilling and well construction,” said Wallace Pescarini, president, Offshore Atlantic, SLB. “SLB has extensive expertise in ultra-deepwater drilling projects globally and advanced technologies, including AI and digitally enabled hardware, to bring these wells online safely, efficiently and reliably. We will also leverage the strategic investments we’ve made in local talent and supply chains in Mexico, which will help support the on-time delivery of this project.”

