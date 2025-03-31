BP gives Ginger green light, announces Frangipani success

BP Trinidad and Tobago has sanctioned the Ginger gas development and exploration success at its Frangipani well. Ginger is located approximately 50 mi off Trinidad’s southeast coast in water depths of less than 300 ft. Drilling on the first well began in January and is expected to resume in Q4 of this year. Frangipani is located east of the existing Mahogany field, approximately 50 mi off the southeast coast.

Ginger will become BPTT’s fourth subsea project and will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to BPTT’s existing Mahogany B platform. First gas from the project is expected in 2027 and will make up one of BP’s ten major projects expected to start up between 2025 and 2027. At peak, the development is expected to have the capacity to produce average gas production of 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The Ginger development, as well as BPTT’s Cypre gas project, scheduled to start up in 2025, are part of BPTT’s strategy of maximizing production from existing acreage, developing capital-efficient projects that tie into existing infrastructure. The project meets BP’s expected returns from upstream projects and is fully accommodated within BP’s capital expenditure plans. bp will leverage learnings from prior subsea projects to bring gas to market as quickly and safely as possible.

Drilling at the Frangipani exploration well identified multiple stacked gas reservoirs within the same geological structure. Options are currently being evaluated to move the discovery forward at pace. BP Trinidad and Tobago has a 100% working interest in both Ginger and Frangipani.